A Regina woman says she was kicked out of a local Chuck E Cheese because she has a service dog.

Ashley Nemeth is blind, and relies on her service dog Rick to help her with day to day tasks.

She was at the Chuck E Cheese on Victoria Avenue with her family and Rick on Monday night, when she was asked to leave the restaurant by an employee, sighting the business’s strict “no pets” policy.

Nemeth caught the incident on video.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, Chuck E Cheese says that service dogs are always welcome in their establishments. It goes on to say that their employee failed to follow the company’s service dog policy and that the company is in the process of re-training the employee.

Chuck E Cheese says they have apologized to Nemeth for the misunderstanding.