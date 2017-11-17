New head coach and general manager Mat Hehr didn’t waste any time making his imprint on the Yorkton Terriers Thursday.

Just two days into his stint as head coach/GM of the struggling Terriers, he made two roster moves that could have an immediate impact on the team’s performance.

The first trade sends forward William Brochu, 20, to Ontario’s Kanata Lasers of the Central Canada Hockey League in exchange for 20-year-old goaltender Joe Marcouiller. Brochu, a Laval, Québec native, recorded seven goals and three assists for a 10-point total over 18 games.

As for incoming goalie Marcouiller, he started the season in the North American Hockey League with the Coulee Region Chill in Wisconsin before being sent to Kanata. Marcouiller, a Minnesota native, recorded a 3.26 goals against average in six CCHL games with the Lasers.

A second trade saw the Terriers deal defenseman Charlie Risk, 18, to the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Drayton Valley Thunder, for a player development fee and future considerations.

The next action for the Terriers is Sunday against the Battlefords North Stars.