REGINA -- A second person has been charged in connection with the city’s second homicide of the year, according to the Regina Police Service.

Harvey Vince Huntinghawk, 47, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 30-year-old Jeffrey Lehto. Huntinghawk appeared in Provincial Court Friday afternoon.

Adam R. Hook was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Lehto died of injuries he sustained during an assault in the 1700 block of Quebec St. on Tuesday evening.