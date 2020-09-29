REGINA -- While working on her latest exhibit at the MacKenzie Art Gallery, Divya Mehra discovered that a small stone statue was stolen in 1913 by the gallery's namesake, Norman MacKenzie.

Mehra's exhibit is titled, From India to Canada and Back to India (There is nothing I can possess which you cannot take away).

The statue, part of the University of Regina's collection, is being held in trust and stewarded by the gallery.

"The stone sculpture was stolen at the direction of the gallery’s namesake, Norman MacKenzie, during a trip to Banares, India in 1913," The MacKenzie Art Gallery said in a press release. "MacKenzie believed that he had acquired a sculpture of the Hindu deity, Vishnu, and it was subsequently catalogued as such. This misidentification was corrected in the fall of 2019 when Mehra, recognizing that the clearly female figure was not Vishnu, reached out to Dr. Siddhartha V. Shah, Curator of South Asian Art, Peabody Essex Museum who revealed that the deity depicted was in fact Annapurna, also known as the Queen of Benares."

The exhibit's walls are painted a bright green and has four main focal main points in the room.

One point features a brown bag of sand that represents the stolen statue that now sits in the gallery's vault.

The second area contains a book with information about Norman MacKenzie taking the statue from India.

The third area has an inflatable Taj Mahal replica and the fourth area contains an inflatable replica of a book titled, Orientalism, by Edward W. Said.

This statue has sparked the gallery's first-ever deaccession review, meaning it wants to find the rightful owners of the statue and return it to them.

"For her project, Mehra stages an intervention into the permanent collection, performing a conceptual heist that deftly and playfully addresses the practices, ideologies, and legacies of collectors and benefactors of the early twentieth century," the gallery said.