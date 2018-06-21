

CTV Regina





Dozens of people marked National Indigenous Peoples Day by returning to the site of the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp in front of the legislative building.

The camp was there for 111 days — and was officially torn down on Monday.

The group is taking part in a KAIROS blanket exercise — where people ceremoniously step on blankets representing the land and the role of Indigenous peoples. The exercise takes about 45 minutes.

The event is being organized by the Regina District and Labour Council and several local unions. It’s meant to be an educational exercise that anyone can participate in.

Although the camp has been torn down, people at the blanket exercise hope it is a way to continue working for Indigenous rights.