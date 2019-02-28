For 25 years the Boys and Girls Club of Yorkton has been a home away from home for children up to the age of 18.

It’s more than babysitting, says executive director Lorraine Moeller, who has been with the organization for 17 years.

"We do a lot of really important programming that involves arts to education, leadership development, getting them ready to move on to an independent future," she said.

That programming includes activities like cooking classes, music lessons and homework help.

Moeller says that the club prepares the children for the future. She said she wants them to be able to “walk away having had a really great experience with the club, feeling like their lives were enriched and enhanced with whatever they need, because we know every kid has a different set of needs.”

Justin St. Pierre began as a member of the club. He has now started as a volunteer and a member of the staff.

He credits the club with helping him realize who he is today.

"I’ve always been shy and never really used my voice. I just kind of stayed silent,” he said.

“And when I started with the boys and girls club the staff that I had, they mentored me and helped empower me to be a better version of myself."

St. Pierre spends dozens of hours at the club every week making sure that the members are enjoying their time. He says he’s happy that the club has been around for 25 years and says he plans on being there to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

"I hope that the kids had the experiences that I had and bring it forward to other kids and to motivate other kids to come and join us."