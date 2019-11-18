Bundle of Joy returns to collect baby items for Regina families in need
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 9:20AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 18, 2019 9:22AM CST
REGINA -- The Bundle of Joy campaign is back for another year, to help local families in need with help from Carmichael Outreach.
Donations of baby formula, wipes and diapers are being accepted at the Northgate Mall.
“We’re on the front lines and we see if families don’t have what they need to raise healthy children and that’s why being part of this great program is something that registered nurses do,” Tracy Zambory, RN and president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said.
All donations will be passed on to Carmichael Outreach. Donations accepted until Dec. 18.