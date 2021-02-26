REGINA -- Regina Public Schools is hoping to bring back Campus Regina Public this fall, after being halted due to COVID-19.

Campus Regina Public allows grade 11 and 12 students to receive hands on training in courses from early childhood education to welding. In some cases, earning university credit as well as high school credits.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the program was closed temporarily to allow its teachers and school to be used for e-School.

The goal is for Campus Regina Public to return for the 2021-22 school year.

"We’re very excited," Ian McKillop, principal of Campus Regina Public, said. "It’s been great to get our staff talking again about programming and opportunities, and to reach back out to our corporate partners and our educational partners to re-establish those networks and connections."

COVID-19 is expected to continue impacting the world into the fall, but McKillop said their planning is also including precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

"We’ve got lots of plans in place in terms of safely cohorting kids and working to ensure that we’re following the guidelines as outlined by the SHA, the Ministry of Education and the school division," he said.

Campus Regina Public will be hosting an information night on Mar. 2 at 7 p.m. via Zoom for those interested in learning more about its programming.