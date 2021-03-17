REGINA -- Carry the Kettle First Nation will reveal its plan to develop a piece of land in northwest Regina on Wednesday.

Carry the Kettle plan will include commercial, light industrial and residential development. The plan will create jobs and is seen as economic reconciliation for the community.

The City of Regina signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Carry the Kettle, committing to a long-term economic relationship.

Regina City Council endorsed the MOU at a meeting in February.

