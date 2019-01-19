

CTV Regina





The City of Regina has declared a snow route starting Sunday at 6 a.m.

There will be no on-street parking between Sunday and Monday at 6 a.m.

The snow routes are Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street, Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue, and College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue.

The routes are marked by a blue sign with a white snowflake.

Vehicles parked in the snow routes during the ban will be ticketed.