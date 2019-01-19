City of Regina declares snow routes
A snow route sign is seen in Regina, Sask. (Colton Wiens / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 4:03PM CST
The City of Regina has declared a snow route starting Sunday at 6 a.m.
There will be no on-street parking between Sunday and Monday at 6 a.m.
The snow routes are Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street, Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue, and College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue.
The routes are marked by a blue sign with a white snowflake.
Vehicles parked in the snow routes during the ban will be ticketed.