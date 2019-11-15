REGINA -- A proposed increase to the mill rate is one of many changes outlined in the City of Regina’s proposed 2020 budget.

The city has proposed a 2.75 per cent increase to the mill rate, plus half a per cent for the Recreation Infrastructure Program. An amount of 0.45 per cent of the mill rate will go toward the new Mosaic Stadium.

This would result in an additional $5.60 per month in city taxes to homeowners with an assessed home value of over $350,000.

City officials say this is the lowest increase to the mill rate in the last decade.

The City of Regina has proposed $16 million for water infrastructure renewal, $10 million for wastewater infrastructure renewal, $14 million for drainage improvement projects and $5 million for water meter replacement.

This is a look at how much debt the @CityofRegina has and will have going forward. #yqr #sask pic.twitter.com/CA0ZWdrTIo — Cally Stephanow (@CTVCally) November 15, 2019

This proposed budget includes a three per cent utility increase, which works out to $49 per year for the average household.