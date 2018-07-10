

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is looking for a company to fill the Capital Pointe excavation.

The city posted a request for proposal looking for a company to fill the hole on Tuesday afternoon, and is accepting proposals until Aug. 10.

A public meeting will be held for interested parties on July 18 at city hall.

The city ordered the developer of the Capital Pointe project to fill the hole on April 3, citing safety concerns at the site.

The developer, Westgate Properties, has appealed the decision. The appeal is expected to go before the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board on July 24.