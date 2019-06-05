Collaros gets start at QB for Riders' second preseason game against Winnipeg
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros looks downfield for a receiver during first half CFL action in Regina on October 27, 2018. Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros will start on Sunday in the West Division semifinal against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Saskatchewan announced the decision on Twitter after speculation surrounded Collaros's health all week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 11:44AM CST
Zach Collaros will start at quarterback when the Roughriders take the field against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday night.
Collaros didn’t dress when the Riders were in Calgary last Friday, losing 37-1.
The Riders’ QB will have a full offensive roster behind him for Thursday’s game. Naaman Roosevelt, Shaq Evans, K.D. Cannon, Kyran Moore and William Powell will all dress against the Bombers.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.