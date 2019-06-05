

CTV Regina





Zach Collaros will start at quarterback when the Roughriders take the field against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday night.

Collaros didn’t dress when the Riders were in Calgary last Friday, losing 37-1.

The Riders’ QB will have a full offensive roster behind him for Thursday’s game. Naaman Roosevelt, Shaq Evans, K.D. Cannon, Kyran Moore and William Powell will all dress against the Bombers.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.