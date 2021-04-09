REGINA -- Shawcor Ltd. was fined a total of $182,000 in connection to a serious workplace injury at a Regina site in 2018.

The company plead guilty to violating one count under occupational health and safety legislation, in Regina Provincial Court on March 31.

The company was charged with "being an employer, fail to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in a serious injury to a worker."

The charges stem from an incident where a worker became entrapped in machinery, on December 17, 2018.

The court imposed a fine of $130,000 and a $52,000 surcharge.