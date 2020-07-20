Smoked Brisket

1. Trim hard fat from meat, as well as any pieces that just hanging off the meat as these will burn during the smoking process. When trimming the fat on the top of the brisket you want to leave 1/4 to 1/2 inch of fat to help keep the meat moist while cooking.

2. After trimming salt the whole brisket with coarse kosher salt and rub in. Be liberal it’s a HUGE piece of meat... Then apply your rub very liberally as well. You can use your own home made rub or one you got from your local butcher shop!!!

3. Set meat on the main rack in a 185 degree smoker. Smoke at this temperature until the internal temperature measured at in the middle of the flat and point reaches 165. At this point take the meat off and wrap it TIGHTLY (think swaddling a baby) with unwaxed butcher paper.

4. After wrapping it get it back on the smoker at 225 degrees and rock it until the brisket measures 203-205 degrees... This is the PERFECT temperature!!!

5. Place your brisket in a cooler or a cooler bag and like any other meat you cook... let it REST for at least 30 minutes. In a cooler it will stay warm for the next 2-3 hours so don’t worry about it cooling off!!!

6. After resting slice the point and the flat apart and slice up for serving... and remember slice AGAINST the grain!!!

Keys to Success

• Select good marbled meat this will help keep everything juicy

• Don’t be afraid to season liberally... it’s a HUGE hunk of meat it can take it!!!

• Biggest thing I learnt about BRISKET... it takes TIME!!! No matter what you read about how many hours per pound and blah blah blah, it will be done on its own time... may take the same size brisket 10 hours one day and 14 the next... it’s down when it’s done!!! It’s about feel and temperatures!!!

• I wrap my brisket when it hits the crutch!!!(165 degrees) When smoking a brisket the temperature will hit a stall around this temp because now as it heats up the evaporated moisture cools it down... so HELP yourself out and wrap it up!!!

• Lastly... Let it REST!!! Any meat no matter what your cooking needs to rest after cooking... let those juices redistribute... don’t let all your hard work go to waste!!!

Sweet and Sour Coleslaw

1 lb bag Cole Slaw Mix

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 teaspoons celery seed

2 teaspoons dill

5 Tablespoons vegetable oil

6 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar

6 Tablespoons White Sugar

1/2 Cup Distilled Vinegar

1. In a pot combine all ingredients but the coleslaw over medium high heat and bring to a boil mixing with a whisk every once and awhile. Once everything is combined set aside to cool.

2. Mix with coleslaw and refrigerated or at least 2 hours.

3. Serve and ENJOY!!!

Smoked Beans

6 slices thick cut bacon halved

1 medium yellow onion diced

2 28 oz cans pork and beans

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons molasses

1. Preheat your smoker to 225 degrees using any mild or fruit wood. I really like cherry with this recipe.

2. Preheat a 12 inch cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Cook the bacon pieces for 2-3 minutes per side. Long enough to render fat, but not long enough to crisp thoroughly.

3. Remove the bacon pieces to a plate with a paper towel on top so they can drain. Leave the bacon grease in the pan and add the onions. Cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently, until they have softened and the onions are slightly translucent.

4. Pour the cans of beans (liquid and all) into the pan. Add in the barbecue sauce, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and molasses. Stir to combine.

5. Place the slices of bacon on top of the beans and head out to the smoker.

6. Smoke, uncovered, for about 3 hours, or until nearly all of the fat has melted from the bacon and the beans have thickened up. Remove from the smoker and serve IMMEDIATELY!!!