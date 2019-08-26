Regina city council addressed a gauntlet of topics at its Monday meeting, including a tax exemption for the Regina International Airport, the redevelopment of the Sears outlet building, and a plan that could see railway crossings removed from Ring Road.

Council granted a proposed property tax exemption to the Regina Airport Authority.

The exemption comes with a price tag of about $311,000 yearly in lost tax revenue for the city.

The break depends on the condition that the airport secures a flight to a United States hub city by the end of next year or the exemption ends early.

Council is also moving to the next stage of development for an administration-approved plan that would see the railway crossings on Ring Road rerouted north of the city.

The same plan was brought before executive committee earlier in August, and now administration has to secure the co-operation of the two rail lines involved: CN Railway and CP Rail.

Council also passed an application for discretionary use that will see the former Sears outlet redeveloped into a U-Haul storage facility.

The building currently houses the Centennial Market.

A delegation representing the building's owners told council keeping the market in the building was not financially viable, stating that even if the market quadrupled its revenue it still would not be enough to cover the building's operating costs.

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce gave their support for the redevelopment, as did the Warehouse Business Improvement District, but both organizations say they want to help the Centennial Market find a new space when the time comes.

Even with the approval, the market will continue operations as normal in the former Sears outlet for at least a year while U-Haul prepares to take over the space.

A number of other items were also given approval, including amendments to the city's zoning bylaw, groundwork for drainage and lot grading regulations, and the development of a winter city strategy.

CTV’s Cole Davenport was at the meeting.