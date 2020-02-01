REGINA -- Police are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a residence on the Star Blanket First Nation on Friday night.

Officers from the File Hills Police Service responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. after a report of an altercation, and found the boy dead.

The death was ruled a homicide and the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The boy lived in the residence where the alleged altercation happened.

Residents in the Star Blanket First Nation will see increased police presence while the investigation continues. RCMP say there is no risk to public safety.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 4.