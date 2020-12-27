REGINA -- Carnduff RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) are searching for a missing 25-year-old man at the Alameda Dam in southeast Saskatchewan.

Police say the missing man told his family the afternoon of Christmas Eve he was planning to go ice fishing north of the dam on his red Arctic Cat 700 ATV and has not been heard from since.

An ATV of the same make and model was found under the ice by the Oxbow Fire Department in the same area overnight on Dec. 24, but the man was not located.

The search for the man is ongoing and the URT is on scene to search the water where the ATV was found.