

CTV Regina





The Ministry of Highways is reminding drivers to slow to 60 kilometres per hour when passing snow plows.

Anyone on the roads should also give plows lots of space and drive according to weather conditions, especially when plows have their blue lights flashing.

“A lot of drivers do respect the trucks and they do pull over and give us a lot of room,” said Devin Bell, snow plow operations supervisor. “But, there (are) a lot of people that seem to be in a big hurry to get by. Unfortunately, they’re putting their safety at risk.”

The law to slow down to 60 kilometres per hour also applies to crossing highway equipment, emergency vehicles and tow trucks.