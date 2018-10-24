

CTV Regina





Evraz is looking for feedback from the public on their future. The REAL board of directors is planning multiple open houses and has also launched an online survey for people to provide feedback.

The strategic plan for Evraz Place is coming to an end in 2020 and the board is trying to make a new plan to present to Regina City Council in 2019.

The group is looking for feedback about anything happening at Evraz Place, including parking, more facilities, more programming, or hotels.

REAL is also hoping to find ways to keep visitors in the city after visiting Evraz Place, including ways to get visitors going downtown or to other districts.