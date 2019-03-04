

The city saw a record number of water main breaks due to extreme cold temperatures in February.

According to the city, the breaks were caused by ground shifting in the cold.

In February, there were 52 water main breaks. The five-year average is 17.

“The city’s highest priority is to ensure the quality of water and the safety of our residents,” Pat Wilson, director of water, waste and environmental services, said in a media release. “The city evaluates based on the latest information available, which is why we rely on residents to let us know if they see changing conditions, as the break may worse quickly.”

Crews have responded to all the breaks and are working to repair them as quickly as possible. Repairs are prioritized based on severity and whether or not residents are without water due to the break.

Leaks can be reported to Service Regina at 306-777-7000.