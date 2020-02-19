REGINA -- Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) has committed to providing financial aid to the independent truckers who have been impacted by the Co-op Refinery labour dispute.

“We value the perseverance and support of all our independent trucking fleet partners and we recognize how badly Unifor’s illegal blockades hurt them,” said FCL CEO Scott Banda. “Unifor’s illegal actions have negatively affected their individual well-being and that of their families, so we’re doing all we can to help them.”

Cash payments from FCL will provide around 75 per cent of what truckers would normally be paid. The compensation will also be extended to truckers in Carseland, Alta. and Winnipeg.

"We're very appreciative that FCL and CRC recognize the hardships that we have endured during this labour disruption. The lease operators, drivers, and our other staff take immense pride in helping to fuel Western Canada and are wholly committed to ensuring fuel is delivered across the West,” said Heather Day, President of C.S. Day Transport and member of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association's Board of Directors.

This financial assistance will help roughly 40 companies.