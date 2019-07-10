

CTV Regina





William F. Ready, who was a part of Regina’s education and law communities for decades, passed away on Monday.

Ready practiced law in Regina for more than 50 years and served on the Regina Board of Education for 11 years.

He also served two terms as the Chancellor of the University of Regina where he presided over the confirmation of more than 13,000 degrees, diplomas and certificates.

A Regina elementary school was named in his honour in 1984.

Ready was most recently honoured with the 2019 Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

A memorial service will be held at Lakeview United Church on Monday, July 15 at 2:00 p.m.