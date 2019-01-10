

The Saskatchewan government is asking for public input on the Legislative Secretary Terry Dennis’ Report of Saskatchewan Public Libraries Engagement.

The survey and report are available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/public-consultations/report-of-saskatchewan-public-libraries-engagement-survey and outlines eight themes identified by Saskatchewan’s library sector during the engagement process.

“Two public library directors and the Saskatchewan Provincial Librarian accompanied me as we met with representatives from all of Saskatchewan’s public library systems this past fall,” Dennis said in a press release.

“During these engagement meetings, stakeholders identified several important themes which are included in the report, and I’d like to thank them, and the panel, for their valuable comtributions.”

Dennis met with a panel of representatives from 11 public library systems, operating more than 300 library branches in the province. These engagement sessions ran from Oct. 10 in Saskatoon to Dec. 10 in Regina.

The survey will remain open until Jan. 25 and feedback will be compiled for consideration by the Minister of Education.