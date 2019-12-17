REGINA -- The CP Rail Holiday Train makes its way to the Queen City on Tuesday night to spread Christmas cheer.

Canadian country star Meghan Patrick headlines this year's train. She'll be joined on stage at the stops by Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott.

Each stop along the route is a fundraiser for local foodbanks. Anyone attending is asked to bring a non-perishable food donation.

The train will pull into the railyard by the old Mosaic Stadium at 5:45 p.m., and performances will begin at 6 p.m.

The train will then travel to Moose Jaw and into Alberta.