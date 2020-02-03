REGINA -- The City of Regina is hosting an open house this week to gather public input on a proposed liquor store in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

The liquor store is proposed for 2824 13th Ave.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday night from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Westminster United Church at 3025 13 Ave.

The City says representatives will be available to answer questions. The Regina Planning Commission and city council will receive a report on the proposal in April, the city says.