REGINA -- The RCMP has charged an 18-year-old man in the death of a teenage boy on the Star Blanket First Nation last week.

The 17-year-old was found dead in his home on Friday after reports of a fight.

Shauntay Keewatin, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder shortly after the teen's death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning in Fort Qu'Appelle.

The RCMP says the victim's name won't be released at the request of his family.