REGINA -- The Totem Pole in Lakeshore Park (located in Wascana Park) was a gift from the British Columbia government in 1971.

It was a way to commemorate the centenary of the union (July 20th, 1871) of the province of B.C. with the Dominion of Canada.

It’s made of western red cedar by Lloyd Wadhams of the ʼNamgis First Nation.

It’s 16 feet tall, has a 3.5 foot circumference and weighs in at about 3,500 pounds.

In 2016, it was removed and restored and is now on display for all to enjoy.