REGINA -- The launch date for camping reservations at Saskatchewan Provincial Parks has been delayed.

Reservations were scheduled to open on April 13, with the camping season scheduled to begin on the May long weekend.

“The health and safety of our visitors and staff is the priority. We know campers will be eager to enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful parks, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back when it is safe,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said.

Provincial parks are currently closed including all facilities.

Group reservations scheduled in May will be cancelled and refunded.