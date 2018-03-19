

A man is in hospital after an early morning fire northeast of Regina.

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 7:40 a.m. on Monday. The man was one of the property’s owners. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The Balgonie Fire Department said there was smoke billowing from the roof of the barn when it arrived.

“The initial suspected cause is a heat lamp that was in the rear of the structure,” said Dave Campbell, chief of the fire department. “It’s a cow-calf operation and they had just delivered a calf early this morning.”

Two cows were killed in the blaze. Two calves were also injured.