REGINA -- A man was seriously injured after striking a metal support beam on Ring Road in his car.

Police say the man lost control of the vehicle near the Winnipeg St. overpass around 5 p.m. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Slippery road conditions are believed to be part of the cause of the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the roadway is sanded by city crews.