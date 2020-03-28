Moose Jaw gas leak resolved
Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:36PM CST Last Updated Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:15PM CST
File photo (Moose Jaw Police Service)
MOOSE JAW -- Crews were on the scene of a "major" gas leak in Moose Jaw.
Moose Jaw Police, Fire and SaskEnergy responded to the leak in the 700 block of Lillooet St. W around noon on Saturday.
The situation has been resolved and people in the area can now return to their homes. The 600 and 700 blocks of Lillooet St. W will be closed off to traffic as service crews work to repair the damaged line.
A five block radius around the 700 block of Lillooet St. W was closed to the public for around three hours.