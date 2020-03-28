MOOSE JAW -- Crews were on the scene of a "major" gas leak in Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw Police, Fire and SaskEnergy responded to the leak in the 700 block of Lillooet St. W around noon on Saturday.

The situation has been resolved and people in the area can now return to their homes. The 600 and 700 blocks of Lillooet St. W will be closed off to traffic as service crews work to repair the damaged line.

A five block radius around the 700 block of Lillooet St. W was closed to the public for around three hours.