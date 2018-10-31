Halloween black poison apples
8 freshly washed apples
1 cup water
3 cups sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1 tsp black food colouring
8 tree twigs or sticks
Candy thermometer
In a medium sauce pan combine water, sugar, corn syrup & black food colouring over medium-high heat. Stir until mixture is completely dissolved & continue cooking until mixture has reached between 275 & 300 F on the candy thermometer. Do not go over 300 degrees or you'll be sad you've burnt your candy! Put a stick into the apple & holding the stick swirl the apple in the candy mixture until completely coated in poison. Put the finished apples on a piece of parchment paper or slipet mat. Work quickly, but be very careful as the mixture is HOT & can burn! Enjoy giving the poison apples to the wretched children!!