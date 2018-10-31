

The Wheatland Cafe





Halloween black poison apples

8 freshly washed apples

1 cup water

3 cups sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1 tsp black food colouring

8 tree twigs or sticks

Candy thermometer

In a medium sauce pan combine water, sugar, corn syrup & black food colouring over medium-high heat. Stir until mixture is completely dissolved & continue cooking until mixture has reached between 275 & 300 F on the candy thermometer. Do not go over 300 degrees or you'll be sad you've burnt your candy! Put a stick into the apple & holding the stick swirl the apple in the candy mixture until completely coated in poison. Put the finished apples on a piece of parchment paper or slipet mat. Work quickly, but be very careful as the mixture is HOT & can burn! Enjoy giving the poison apples to the wretched children!!