

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Mosaic Stadium is being heralded as a shining example of accessibility by the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

Prior to the opening of Mosaic Stadium, the SHRC heard from many people who were concerned about the accessibility at the stadium.

Feedback from shareholder meetings over the last couple of years, improvements were made to address the accessibility concerns.

“Early on in the planning process of the stadium, our project team worked with the accessibility community so all who would participate in events got the most from the experience,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

Following feedback from these meetings, they made improvements to bathroom accessibility, elevators, signage, concessions, corporate boxes and accessible seating. They also created new signs that were more attentive to detail, added a power roof lift system, powered adult change tables and added 165 accessible parking spots around the stadium.

After all these changes, the SHRC said that the stadium has set a high standard for accessibility in Saskatchewan. The City of Regina also received honourable mention from the Rick Hansen foundation for the accessibility.