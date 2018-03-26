

Brittany Rosen, CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Health Authority has given a seven-year contract for a company called LifeLabs to take over existing blood work labs in Regina and Saskatoon.

The current company, Dynacare, has operated labs in both cities since 2006.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to serve the people of Saskatchewan for the past 14 years…Of course at that point, as it is with any competition, we were not happy to learn that we were not the selected vendor,” Scott Hickey, vice-president for corporate communications and public affairs, said.

According to The Saskatchewan Health Authority, there were two companies considered for the contract, which is estimated to be $60 million.

“Price is a component; however, service is a much larger component. I would say it was a combination of the two that ultimately lead us to LifeLabs,” David McKinnon, manager of microbiology, virology and molecular pathology with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said.

LifeLabs will offer many of the same services as Dynacare did, but there will be a few changes, including the waiting system.

“LifeLabs will actually give them the opportunity to book an appointment online at their convenience at the location that they’d like, as well as go onto our website and see the real time wait time,” Michelle Hings, director of operations support for LifeLabs, said.

When it comes to staff, the company says they’ll be hiring the majority of Dynacare’s existing employees.

In terms of locations, all 10 of the existing locations in Regina and Saskatoon will still be in service.

However, there are some other small changes.

“We’re going to be extending hours at the Albert Park and Towers location in Regina and we’re going to be providing some increased service to our long-term care partners in the community,” McKinnon said.

The transition to labs will take several days. In the meantime, they advise patients to inquire ahead of time to see what locations are closed and which are open.