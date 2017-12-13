

CTV Regina





A multi-vehicle crash on Ring Road North slowed traffic during the morning commute on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Albert Street exit just after 8 a.m.

Police say at least four vehicles were involved, but no serious injuries were reported.

Witnesses say one vehicle crossed the centre median and struck the other vehicles.

Motorists were being re-routed on Ring Road North, but traffic has since returned to regular flow.