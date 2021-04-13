REGINA -- Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2021 has officially been postponed.

Organizers said in a release Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions, along with uncertainty surrounding the on-going border closure, has forced the decision.

“Saskatchewan is home to many of us – we can only thank those fans for their ongoing support and make a promise for the biggest and best festival possible in 2022,” Kim Blevins, general manager of the event, in a media release.

Organizers had been hoping the festival could go ahead this year with headliners Dan & Shay, Luke Combs and Kane Brown.

Country Thunders Saskatchewan is already making plans to return to the stage from July 15 to 17 in 2022.

If you’ve already purchased tickets, organizers say they will be honoured for the festival next year.

Country Thunder, formerly the Craven Country Jamboree, has been staging concerts in Craven for 17 years.

They also host festivals in Arizona, Iowa, Wisconsin and Florida. No word yet if those events plan to go ahead or who might headline 2022 in Saskatchewan.