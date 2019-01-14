

CTV Regina





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making a stop in Dog River in Corner Gas Animated.

Corner Gas star Brent Butt confirmed the prime minister’s cameo appearance on Twitter.

Trudeau was in Regina on Thursday and Friday, where he took questions at a town hall and announced funding for the country’s first geothermal power plant.

Butt said the show has a long tradition of having prime ministers appear on the show. Trudeau is following in the footsteps of former Prime Ministers Paul Martin and Stephen Harper.

“This is a quick, but very funny scene,” his tweet said.

The air date for the prime minister’s cameo hasn’t been announced.