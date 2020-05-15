REGINA -- Regina police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old man wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with a release order.

Nicholas Sean Pelletier was released from custody on Jan. 22 on assault and firearms charges. Police say he was ordered to enrol and comply with electronic monitoring. He failed to comply to that order and police are now searching for him.

Pelletier is described as Indigenous, 5’9” tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, along with tattoos on his arms, chest and back. He has “SYDNEY” tattooed on his right forearm and “KILLA” on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.