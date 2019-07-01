Police respond to truck stuck in sinkhole on Avonhurst Drive
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 4:37PM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 1, 2019 5:07PM CST
A truck got stuck in a sinkhole on Avonhurst Drive on Canada Day afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a large sinkhole in the area of Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street around 2:50 p.m.
One truck was stuck, but has since been successfully towed. Police say the driver wasn't injured.
Traffic at several intersections was closed on Monday afternoon while police investigated.