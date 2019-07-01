

CTV Regina





A truck got stuck in a sinkhole on Avonhurst Drive on Canada Day afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a large sinkhole in the area of Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street around 2:50 p.m.

Large sink hole at the intersection of Elphinstone St/Avonhurst Dr. Please avoid and use an alternative route. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/L1kgF5CG3h — Cst Mike Hawkeye Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) July 1, 2019

One truck was stuck, but has since been successfully towed. Police say the driver wasn't injured.

Traffic at several intersections was closed on Monday afternoon while police investigated.