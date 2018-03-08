

CTV Regina





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Regina on Thursday and Friday.

Trudeau will be speaking with Premier Scott Moe at the Saskatchewan legislative building on Friday afternoon. It will be his first time meeting with the premier since he was elected party leader at the end of January.

On Thursday night, he will be meeting with Liberal supporters at an event at the Hotel Saskatchewan.

Also on Friday, Trudeau will be travelling throughout the Queen City, making an announcement at RCMP Depot Division and and highlighting information on parental leave from the 2018 budget.

An interview with the prime minister will also air on CTV Morning Live Regina on Friday morning.