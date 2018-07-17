

CTV Regina





Two weeks after protesters issued a list of 12 demands to the province, the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp says the two groups are still too far from finding a solution.

Nine of the group’s requests call for a decrease in the percentage of youth in foster care and, specifically, call for the focus to shift toward reuniting children with their families. The government responded, saying it agrees. According to the government, placing children in family care is a priority, along with ensuring the child’s safety and wellbeing.

The Ministry of Social Services said in a response to protesters that the demands are already common practice in the system. The campers, however, disagree.

“The things that they are saying they are doing, we are not seeing that on the ground,” said camper Robyn Pitawanakwat. “We want to see that from them. We want evidence that numbers reflect that.”

File Hills Tribal Council Chief Edmund Bellegarde, who announced his support for the camp in June, said the answer to the camp’s demands doesn’t lie in the hands of just one ministry.

“It’s a public policy framework that has to be addressed,” he said Tuesday at the camp. “Failing public policy has many, many facets.”

Since the meeting on July 2, the members of the camp have been pushing for a second meeting. The government says it has no plans to meet with protesters again.

On Monday, the camp announced plans to take legal action against the government. The case is scheduled for Aug. 23.

With files from CTV Regina's Josh Diaz