REGINA -- A local contractor is offering free boosts to any vehicles that need it in Regina, while also raising money for the All Nations Hope Network.

Corie Rempel, owner of Rempel Contracting, is asking people to donate what they can after receiving a boost. He plans to give all of what he raises to the All Nations Hope Network's new warm up shelter, Awasiw - The Place of Hope.

“Trying to boost all these vehicles around the city, and just get them going so that they can go about their business,” Rempel said. “It’s super cold, and there is a lot of need out there in the community.”

Rempel started offering his services on Wednesday. Rempel said he boosted 30 vehicles before 2 p.m. on Thursday and said he has been swamped with calls since he started.

“I’ve had probably 40 or 50 calls and texts and messages today alone,” Rempel said.

He said he has raised a couple hundred dollars so far for Awasiw.

“It really shows the heart of the people and that in times of need Regina really pulls through and our citizens are so wonderful,” Canadian Aboriginal AIDS Network CEO Margaret Kisikaw Piyesis said.

Kisikaw Piyesis said the donations are needed. At any point during the night, she said there are at least ten people sleeping in chairs at the shelter because they have nowhere to go.

“There is approximately 300 people each day within a 24 hour period that walk through our doors,” Kisikaw Piyesis said.

Rempel said he plans to finish offering his services on Friday evening For those still having vehicle troubles in the cold, Rempel suggests owners keep the vehicle connected to power.

“Keep it plugged in as much as you can, it will keep the engine warm at least. Then when you do get a boost or get a battery changed out, the motor will be able to turnover and start a lot easier,” Rempel said.