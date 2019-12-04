REGINA -- A local developer made a conditional offer to purchase the former site of Capital Pointe, subject to court approval.

Royalty Developments Ltd. made an offer of $2,205,065 to purchase the land. The property, which will have the municipal address of 1971 Albert St., has been listed for sale since April. Initially, relators Cushman & Wakefield were asking $8.5 million, but the price was slashed to just $2 million shortly after.

According to court documents, the buyer will take on the outstanding property taxes.

An application to purchase the property was also made by Ontario based JYR Investments for $2,230,065 in November.

The application to purchase the site by Royalty Developments has to be approved by Court of Queen’s Bench, which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 12.