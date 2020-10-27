REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Party holds the lead in Regina, with candidates leading or elected in eight of the city’s 12 constituencies.

Candidates are elected in seven of 12 constituencies, with five remaining too close to call.

Here’s a look at the winners, losers and close calls after election night in Saskatchewan.

The numbers indicated below are accurate as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

REGINA CORONATION PARK

Saskatchewan Party: Mark Docherty – Leading (50.5 per cent, 2,652 votes)

New Democratic Party: Noor Burki – Trailing (41.9 per cent, 2,202 votes)

REGINA DOUGLAS PARK

New Democratic Party: Nicole Sarauer – Elected (56.6 per cent, 2,802 votes)

Saskatchewan Party: Nadeem Naz – Runner up (32.6 per cent, 1,615 votes)

REGINA ELPHINSTONE-CENTRE

New Democratic Party: Meara Conway – Elected (59.0 per cent, 2,006 votes)

Saskatchewan Party: Caesar Khan – Runner up (29.1 per cent, 990 vote)

REGINA GARDINER PARK

Saskatchewan Party: Gene Makowsky – Elected (63.2 per cent, 3,591 votes)

New Democratic Party: Faycal Haggui – Runner up (32.9 per cent, 1,866 votes)

REGINA LAKEVIEW

New Democratic Party: Carla Beck – Elected (61.6 per cent, 3,229 votes)

Saskatchewan Party: Megan Patterson – Runner up (33.7, 1,767 votes)

REGINA NORTHEAST

Saskatchewan Party: Gary Grewal – Leading (51.3 per cent. 3,232 votes)

New Democratic Party: Yens Pedersen – Trailing (41.5 per cent, 2,617 votes)

REGINA PASQUA

Saskatchewan Party: Muhammad Fiaz – Leading (49.0 per cent, 3,781 votes)

New Democratic Party: Bhajan Brar – Trailing (41.5 per cent 3,205 votes)

REGINA ROCHDALE

Saskatchewan Party: Laura Ross – Elected (57.7 per cent, 4,782 votes)

New Democratic Party: Brett Estey – Runner up (36.7 per cent, 3,039 votes)

REGINA ROSEMONT

New Democratic Party: Trent Wotherspoon – Elected (56.2 per cent, 3,325 votes)

Saskatchewan Party: Alex Nau – Runner up (36.7 per cent, 2,173 votes)

REGINA UNIVERSITY

Saskatchewan Party: Tina Beaudry-Mellor – Leading (48.8 per cent, 2,573 votes)

New Democratic Party: Aleana Young – Trailing (45.4 per cent, 2,395 votes)

REGINA WALSH ACRES

Saskatchewan Party: Derek Meyers – Leading (47.8 per cent, 2,700 votes)

New Democratic Party: Kelly Hardy – Trailing (35.5 per cent, 2,005 votes)

REGINA WASCANA PLAINS

Saskatchewan Party: Christine Tell – Elected (66.3 per cent, 5,920 votes)

New Democratic Party: Mike Sinclair – Runner up (29.1 per cent, 2,597)