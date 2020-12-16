REGINA -- A total of 19 people have died at Extendicare Parkside in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) confirmed the additional death on Wednesday.

Since Dec. 15, 19 residents of the long-term care home have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The SHA said, as of Wednesday, there are 77 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are also 77 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the long-term care home was announced at the start of December.

Since then, the SHA moved 25 residents from Extendicare Parkside to Pioneer Village, another long-term care home in Regina, to lighten the workload on staff at the facility.

As of Dec. 10, 19 of the residents moved from Extendicare Parkside to Pioneer Village have tested positive for COVID-19.