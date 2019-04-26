

The Regina German Clubs pavilion will be missing from the Mosaic Festival of Cultures this year.

The club declined to do an interview but told CTV News "instead of taking such a huge financial risk, we are choosing to put our funds into upgrades and investing in other ways to create revenue on a continuous basis,"

The German Club said it costs around $40,000 to $60,000 to participate in the event, with no guarantee of making a profit.

According to other participating pavilions, putting the event on each year requires a lot of help.

"Maybe it's a sign of the times, maybe it's showing volunteer burnout, I hope it's not a bad omen" Ukrainian pavilion ambassador Basil Kuzyk said.

Kuzyk said it takes about 300 volunteers to run their pavilion. Church groups are called on to make food and numerous volunteers are needed during the evening.

The money made from the event goes to support different Ukrainian groups in the city. Kuzyk said he believes it’s important to give others a chance to experience Ukrainian culture.

Mosaic runs from May 30 to June 1. Although the German Club won’t be participating in Mosaic, they will be open during regular business hours that weekend.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Colton Wiens.