REGINA -- The mayors of Regina and Winnipeg have made a friendly bet ahead of the Western Final at Mosaic Stadium.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted about the wager with Regina Mayor Michael Fougere on Friday afternoon.

Game on! Friendly wager on @CFL Western Final w/ Regina's @MayorFougere. Within 5 mins of the game ending losing Mayor (aka Mayor Fougere) will upload new Twitter & FB profile pic wearing other team's jersey...& leave up for 1 wk! Let’s Go @Wpg_BlueBombers! #ForTheW #WeWantTheCup pic.twitter.com/KLO24f7grU — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) November 15, 2019

In the tweet, Bowman said the losing mayor will need to upload a new Twitter and Facebook profile picture wearing the other team's jersey five minutes after the game ends. The pictures need to stay up for a week, Bowman said.

The Western Final kicks off at 3:30 p.m.