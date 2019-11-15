Regina, Winnipeg mayors make friendly wager ahead of Western Final
The mayors of Regina and Winnipeg have a friendly bet over the outcome of the Western Final (Twitter: Mayor_Bowman)
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 3:51PM CST
REGINA -- The mayors of Regina and Winnipeg have made a friendly bet ahead of the Western Final at Mosaic Stadium.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted about the wager with Regina Mayor Michael Fougere on Friday afternoon.
In the tweet, Bowman said the losing mayor will need to upload a new Twitter and Facebook profile picture wearing the other team's jersey five minutes after the game ends. The pictures need to stay up for a week, Bowman said.
The Western Final kicks off at 3:30 p.m.