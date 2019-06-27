

The RCMP has unveiled a new horticultural structure featuring a rider dressed in Red Serge on a black horse at the Heritage Centre in Regina.

The structure was created and gifted to the RCMP during Canada 150 celebrations.

The RCMP says it’s one of 13 unique works of living art representing Canadian provinces and territories that were on display at the MosaiCanada 150 exhibit at Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que.

“This impressive work of art is the perfect historic representation for our province,” Provincial Capital Commission Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said in a news release. “Saskatchewan has a long and storied history with the RCMP, which has played a significant role in the development of our province and country.”

The horse and rider structure features dragon’s breath, black mondo grass and other plants. It’s 14 feet long and the lance held by the rider is nearly 20 feet off the ground.

“The Horse and Rider structure is a unique way to showcase one of the most iconic and historic symbols of Canada and the RCMP,” RCMP Heritage Centre Executive Director Dan Toppings said in a release. “Each year, visitors from all around the world visit the Heritage Centre to see and learn the history of Canada’s national police force. We are honoured to welcome this Horse and Rider to the Heritage Centre as a stately welcome for those who come to visit.”

The structure is on display at the front entrance of the Heritage Centre at 5907 Dewdney Avenue.