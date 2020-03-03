REGINA -- Saskatchewan exported nearly $30 billion worth of products to international markets in 2019, according to data from Statistics Canada.

Overall exports from the province are down by three per cent, due mainly to a 32 per cent decline in exports to China.

Saskatchewan’s top trading partners in 2019 include the United States, China, the EU, Japan, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

“The success of our economy depends on trade and these numbers are very encouraging, especially considering the market access issues in countries such as China,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

The province saw the most growth in trade with Bangladesh, rising 118 per cent from 2018.

Crude oil, potash, wheat, pulse crops, canola oil, barley, oats, agricultural machinery and refined petroleum were Saskatchewan’s top export products.